Malaysia Strongly Condemn Attack By Gunman In Istanbul - Wisma Putra

Malaysia has strongly condemned the attack by a gunman at a nightclub in Istanbul, Turkey which claimed the lives of 39 while 69 others were injured. Wisma Putra in a statement said the government of Malaysia through its embassy in Ankara was working closely with authorities in Turkey to determine if any Malaysian was affected in the attack.

Chicago, IL

