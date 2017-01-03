Malaysia Collaborates With Thailand To Monitor Flood Situation In Border Areas - Shahidan
Malaysia will continue collaborating with Thailand to monitor the current flood situation at border areas, especially in Pasir Mas and Tumpat in Kelantan, as well as in Narathiwat, Thailand. Minister in the Prime Minister's Department Datuk Seri Dr Shahidan Kassim said all this while, the government had been keeping in touch with the security agency in Thailand to learn about the flood situation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Malaysian National News Agency.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Khang Le of Vacaville opens watch, clock repair... (Feb '10)
|Dec 31
|JustTheFacts
|3
|Indonesian blasphemy saga: Islamic hardliner ac...
|Dec 27
|JxT2017
|7
|Misinformation abounds as fight over marriage e...
|Dec 25
|Marcavage s Trick
|2
|Bali cop widow will 'never forgive' Connor
|Dec 13
|Paradiselosttocor...
|1
|14 surprising things you didn't know about Mala...
|Dec 12
|Marie-Luise_J
|2
|Medan/Semarang: Indonsia Polls: Hints of foul p... (Aug '14)
|Dec 7
|Dyardian
|2
|Indonesia savored its ties to Obama. Now it pre...
|Dec 6
|Marie-Luise_J
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC