Malaysia Collaborates With Thailand To Monitor Flood Situation In Border Areas - Shahidan

Malaysia will continue collaborating with Thailand to monitor the current flood situation at border areas, especially in Pasir Mas and Tumpat in Kelantan, as well as in Narathiwat, Thailand. Minister in the Prime Minister's Department Datuk Seri Dr Shahidan Kassim said all this while, the government had been keeping in touch with the security agency in Thailand to learn about the flood situation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Malaysian National News Agency.