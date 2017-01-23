Malaysia arrests 4 linked to Philippi...

Malaysia arrests 4 linked to Philippines IS cell

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Bangkok Post

Malaysian police said Monday they have arrested four people including three foreigners over links to a new Islamic State cell on the southern Philippine island of Mindanao. Inspector-General of Police Khalid Abu Bakar said the Counter-Terrorism Division of the Special Branch arrested a Philippine man and his Malaysian girlfriend, along with two Bangladeshis early this month.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangkok Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Tuguegarao City Cagayan Valley Philippines (May '08) Sun DFlip 79
News Pole dancers jam traffic at Taiwan politician's... Jan 18 TW_sugar_daddio 2
News ACEH (SUMATERA) VS JAVANESE....who will win? (Jan '12) Jan 9 IBU SOPIAN 143
News Indonesian blasphemy saga: Islamic hardliner ac... Jan 6 Old Pom 7
News Khang Le of Vacaville opens watch, clock repair... (Feb '10) Dec 31 JustTheFacts 3
News Misinformation abounds as fight over marriage e... Dec 25 Marcavage s Trick 2
News Bali cop widow will 'never forgive' Connor Dec '16 Paradiselosttocor... 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,345 • Total comments across all topics: 278,193,525

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC