Malaysia arrests 4 linked to Philippines IS cell
Malaysian police said Monday they have arrested four people including three foreigners over links to a new Islamic State cell on the southern Philippine island of Mindanao. Inspector-General of Police Khalid Abu Bakar said the Counter-Terrorism Division of the Special Branch arrested a Philippine man and his Malaysian girlfriend, along with two Bangladeshis early this month.
