Loan demand expected to raise rates

9 hrs ago Read more: Bangkok Post

Banks' lending rates are expected to start rising in the second half of this year due to stronger loan demand prompted by the improving economy and accelerated state investment in big-ticket infrastructure projects, says TMB Bank's chief. The forecast is based on the assumption that banks will begin raising deposit rates in the first six months of this year, starting from special deposit products, due to tighter liquidity, chief executive Boontuck Wungcharoen said.

Chicago, IL

