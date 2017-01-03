Loan demand expected to raise rates
Banks' lending rates are expected to start rising in the second half of this year due to stronger loan demand prompted by the improving economy and accelerated state investment in big-ticket infrastructure projects, says TMB Bank's chief. The forecast is based on the assumption that banks will begin raising deposit rates in the first six months of this year, starting from special deposit products, due to tighter liquidity, chief executive Boontuck Wungcharoen said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangkok Post.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Khang Le of Vacaville opens watch, clock repair... (Feb '10)
|Dec 31
|JustTheFacts
|3
|Indonesian blasphemy saga: Islamic hardliner ac...
|Dec 27
|JxT2017
|7
|Misinformation abounds as fight over marriage e...
|Dec 25
|Marcavage s Trick
|2
|Bali cop widow will 'never forgive' Connor
|Dec 13
|Paradiselosttocor...
|1
|14 surprising things you didn't know about Mala...
|Dec 12
|Marie-Luise_J
|2
|Medan/Semarang: Indonsia Polls: Hints of foul p... (Aug '14)
|Dec 7
|Dyardian
|2
|Indonesia savored its ties to Obama. Now it pre...
|Dec '16
|Marie-Luise_J
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC