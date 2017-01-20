Labor insurance premium rate to be ra...

Labor insurance premium rate to be raised incrementally: vice president

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: The China Post

A draft proposal to reform Taiwan's pension system seeks to incrementally raise the labor insurance premium rate from 9.5 percent to 18 percent over a 10-year period, rather than doing so in one step, Vice President Chen Chien-jen said on Friday. Chen was speaking at a press conference, held in response to misleading media reports about the draft proposal, which was released on Thursday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The China Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Pole dancers jam traffic at Taiwan politician's... Wed TW_sugar_daddio 2
News ACEH (SUMATERA) VS JAVANESE....who will win? (Jan '12) Jan 9 IBU SOPIAN 143
News Indonesian blasphemy saga: Islamic hardliner ac... Jan 6 Old Pom 7
News Khang Le of Vacaville opens watch, clock repair... (Feb '10) Dec 31 JustTheFacts 3
News Misinformation abounds as fight over marriage e... Dec 25 Marcavage s Trick 2
News Bali cop widow will 'never forgive' Connor Dec '16 Paradiselosttocor... 1
News 14 surprising things you didn't know about Mala... Dec '16 Marie-Luise_J 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,214 • Total comments across all topics: 278,087,508

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC