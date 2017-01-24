Korean couple closes shop 2 weeks after robbery
A shopping center, owned by a Korean couple who lost cash and valuables to robbers, has folded in what appear to be a decision made in fear of a growing "climate of uncertainty in doing business" here. The Ipil Shopping Center, owned by Jonas Sy, situated at the heart of the town's fledgling commercial district, has announced its garage sale this week.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sun-Star.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tuguegarao City Cagayan Valley Philippines (May '08)
|Sun
|DFlip
|79
|Pole dancers jam traffic at Taiwan politician's...
|Jan 18
|TW_sugar_daddio
|2
|ACEH (SUMATERA) VS JAVANESE....who will win? (Jan '12)
|Jan 9
|IBU SOPIAN
|143
|Indonesian blasphemy saga: Islamic hardliner ac...
|Jan 6
|Old Pom
|7
|Khang Le of Vacaville opens watch, clock repair... (Feb '10)
|Dec 31
|JustTheFacts
|3
|Misinformation abounds as fight over marriage e...
|Dec 25
|Marcavage s Trick
|2
|Bali cop widow will 'never forgive' Connor
|Dec '16
|Paradiselosttocor...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC