King sends his best wishes
The King said in the letter: "On your inauguration as president of the United States of America, I wish, on behalf of the Kingdom of Thailand, to extend to you, Mr President, our sincere congratulations and best wishes for your success and happiness, as well as for the ever greater progress and prosperity of the United States of America and her people.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangkok Post.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tuguegarao City Cagayan Valley Philippines (May '08)
|4 hr
|DFlip
|79
|Pole dancers jam traffic at Taiwan politician's...
|Jan 18
|TW_sugar_daddio
|2
|ACEH (SUMATERA) VS JAVANESE....who will win? (Jan '12)
|Jan 9
|IBU SOPIAN
|143
|Indonesian blasphemy saga: Islamic hardliner ac...
|Jan 6
|Old Pom
|7
|Khang Le of Vacaville opens watch, clock repair... (Feb '10)
|Dec 31
|JustTheFacts
|3
|Misinformation abounds as fight over marriage e...
|Dec 25
|Marcavage s Trick
|2
|Bali cop widow will 'never forgive' Connor
|Dec '16
|Paradiselosttocor...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC