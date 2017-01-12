Kerry defends TPP on trip to Vietnam, his last as top US diplomat
Future of the TPP, the centrepiece of the Obama administration's pivot to Asia, will be thrown into doubt when Donald Trump is sworn in as president next week US Secretary of State John Kerry, making his last trip as the top US diplomat, defended the 12-nation trade pact that the incoming administration said it would scrap and urged countries to refrain from provocative acts in the South China Sea. "I can't predict what the new administration is absolutely going to do with the trade, but I can absolutely tell you that the fundamental reasons for the TPP haven't changed," Kerry told students of University of Technology and Education in southern Ho Chi Minh City on Friday, referring to the Trans Pacific Partnership agreement.
