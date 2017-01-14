Kerry begins farewell tour with final push in increasingly tense Asia

U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry began his farewell tour in Vietnam Friday, giving a final push for Washington's so-called Asia pivot before President-elect Donald Trump takes office next week. Vietnam has been at the center of outgoing U.S. President Barack Obama's Asia embrace, marked by the lifting of a wartime-era arms embargo, major growth in trade and the signing of the massive Trans-Pacific Partnership trade pact.

