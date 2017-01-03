K Sokha pays respects to murdered gov't critic
Monks stand in front of a truck carrying Kem Ley's statue at Chroy Changvar's Wat Chas in Phnom Penh late last year. Acting Cambodia National Rescue Party president Kem Sokha met with the family of slain political activist Kem Ley in Takeo province on Saturday, with a party spokesman saying only the opposition would be able to conduct an independent investigation into the prominent government critic's murder.
