Joma sees truce between gov't, Reds -...

Joma sees truce between gov't, Reds - as early as 2020'

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: Manila Bulletin

A comprehensive agreement that would end hostilities between the government and the leftist group could be reached "as early as 2020," said Communist Party of the Philippines founding chairman and National Democratic Front of the Philippines senior political consultant Jose Maria Sison. Speaking at the opening of the third round of talks between the NDFP and the Philippine government on Thursday, January 19 in Rome, Italy, Sison expressed confidence that both sides will be able to sign agreements on socioeconomic affairs, and political and constitutional reforms that would "lay the full basis of the Comprehensive Agreement on the End of Hostilities and Disposition of Forces as early as 2020-2021."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Manila Bulletin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Pole dancers jam traffic at Taiwan politician's... Wed TW_sugar_daddio 2
News ACEH (SUMATERA) VS JAVANESE....who will win? (Jan '12) Jan 9 IBU SOPIAN 143
News Indonesian blasphemy saga: Islamic hardliner ac... Jan 6 Old Pom 7
News Khang Le of Vacaville opens watch, clock repair... (Feb '10) Dec 31 JustTheFacts 3
News Misinformation abounds as fight over marriage e... Dec 25 Marcavage s Trick 2
News Bali cop widow will 'never forgive' Connor Dec '16 Paradiselosttocor... 1
News 14 surprising things you didn't know about Mala... Dec '16 Marie-Luise_J 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,848 • Total comments across all topics: 278,061,124

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC