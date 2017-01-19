Joma sees truce between gov't, Reds - as early as 2020'

A comprehensive agreement that would end hostilities between the government and the leftist group could be reached "as early as 2020," said Communist Party of the Philippines founding chairman and National Democratic Front of the Philippines senior political consultant Jose Maria Sison. Speaking at the opening of the third round of talks between the NDFP and the Philippine government on Thursday, January 19 in Rome, Italy, Sison expressed confidence that both sides will be able to sign agreements on socioeconomic affairs, and political and constitutional reforms that would "lay the full basis of the Comprehensive Agreement on the End of Hostilities and Disposition of Forces as early as 2020-2021."

