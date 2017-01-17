Islamic State-linked militants releas...

Islamic State-linked militants release 2 Filipino hostages

Read more: Reuters

An Islamic State-linked kidnap gang in the Philippines freed two Filipinos held captive for nearly three months, the military said on Thursday, the second release in less than a week by a group notorious for beheading foreigners. It was unclear if a ransom was paid but the military said its intensified operations against the heavily armed Abu Sayyaf group likely forced it to release the captives.

