Indonesia's land rights decision a ma...

Indonesia's land rights decision a major victory for indigenous peoples

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Asian Correspondent

"THIS is only the beginning," declared Indonesian President Joko Widodo at a special ceremony at the presidential palace, "[the land being handed back] is still so very small." Jokowi, as he is known, ushered in the new year by returning some 13,000 hectares of tanah adat or customary land to nine indigenous groups in northern Sumatra, making good on a 2013 Constitutional Court ruling and a promise from when he was elected in 2014.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Asian Correspondent.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Pole dancers jam traffic at Taiwan politician's... Jan 7 TW_sugar_daddio 1
News Indonesian blasphemy saga: Islamic hardliner ac... Jan 6 Old Pom 7
News Khang Le of Vacaville opens watch, clock repair... (Feb '10) Dec 31 JustTheFacts 3
News Misinformation abounds as fight over marriage e... Dec 25 Marcavage s Trick 2
News Bali cop widow will 'never forgive' Connor Dec 13 Paradiselosttocor... 1
News 14 surprising things you didn't know about Mala... Dec 12 Marie-Luise_J 2
News Medan/Semarang: Indonsia Polls: Hints of foul p... (Aug '14) Dec '16 Dyardian 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  2. Gunman
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Syria
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,338 • Total comments across all topics: 277,765,910

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC