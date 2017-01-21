Indonesia's land rights decision a major victory for indigenous peoples

"THIS is only the beginning," declared Indonesian President Joko Widodo at a special ceremony at the presidential palace, "[the land being handed back] is still so very small." Jokowi, as he is known, ushered in the new year by returning some 13,000 hectares of tanah adat or customary land to nine indigenous groups in northern Sumatra, making good on a 2013 Constitutional Court ruling and a promise from when he was elected in 2014.

