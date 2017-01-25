Indonesia's First Billion-Dollar Star...

Indonesia's First Billion-Dollar Startup Races to Kill Cash

Go-Jek became Indonesia's first billion-dollar startup by offering ride-hailing services that became ubiquitous in the country. Now the company is planning a second act in digital payments amid rising competition from local rival Grab and Uber Technologies Inc. Go-Jek, backed by Sequoia Capital, KKR & Co.

Chicago, IL

