Indonesian police arrest ferry captai...

Indonesian police arrest ferry captain after deadly fire

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: NewsOK.com

Indonesian police have arrested the captain of a tourist ferry that caught fire on New Year's Day, leaving 40 people dead or missing. The Zahro Express was carrying at least 247 people from Muara Angke port in northern Jakarta to Tidung, a resort island in the Kepulauan Seribu chain, when it caught fire Sunday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Khang Le of Vacaville opens watch, clock repair... (Feb '10) Sat JustTheFacts 3
News Indonesian blasphemy saga: Islamic hardliner ac... Dec 27 JxT2017 7
News Misinformation abounds as fight over marriage e... Dec 25 Marcavage s Trick 2
News Bali cop widow will 'never forgive' Connor Dec 13 Paradiselosttocor... 1
News 14 surprising things you didn't know about Mala... Dec 12 Marie-Luise_J 2
News Medan/Semarang: Indonsia Polls: Hints of foul p... (Aug '14) Dec 7 Dyardian 2
News Indonesia savored its ties to Obama. Now it pre... Dec 6 Marie-Luise_J 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Super Bowl
  4. North Korea
  5. Gunman
  1. Iraq
  2. South Korea
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,172 • Total comments across all topics: 277,557,631

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC