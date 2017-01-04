Indonesian military quick to take off...

Indonesian military quick to take offence

Read more: The Age

Australia's military and diplomatic relationship with Indonesia is on tenterhooks again, though the whys and wherefores of this latest hiccup are less obvious than previous contretemps. Even Indonesian officials themselves appear confused about the extent or duration of the suspension of military cooperation between the Australian Defence Force and the Indonesian Military or TNI.

Chicago, IL

