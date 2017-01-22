Indonesian cleric faces sex scandal a...

Indonesian cleric faces sex scandal allegations

Read more: Channelnewsasia.com

The leader of the hardline Islamic Defenders Front , Habib Rizieq, gestures after he leaves police headquarters following questioning in Jakarta, Indonesia January 23, 2017. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside JAKARTA: Indonesian hardliner group Islamic Defenders Front has vowed to take action against the party responsible for alleging that their leader Habib Rizieq had an extramarital affair.

Chicago, IL

