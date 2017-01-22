Indonesian cleric faces sex scandal allegations
The leader of the hardline Islamic Defenders Front , Habib Rizieq, gestures after he leaves police headquarters following questioning in Jakarta, Indonesia January 23, 2017. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside JAKARTA: Indonesian hardliner group Islamic Defenders Front has vowed to take action against the party responsible for alleging that their leader Habib Rizieq had an extramarital affair.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tuguegarao City Cagayan Valley Philippines (May '08)
|Jan 22
|DFlip
|79
|Pole dancers jam traffic at Taiwan politician's...
|Jan 18
|TW_sugar_daddio
|2
|ACEH (SUMATERA) VS JAVANESE....who will win? (Jan '12)
|Jan 9
|IBU SOPIAN
|143
|Indonesian blasphemy saga: Islamic hardliner ac...
|Jan 6
|Old Pom
|7
|Khang Le of Vacaville opens watch, clock repair... (Feb '10)
|Dec 31
|JustTheFacts
|3
|Misinformation abounds as fight over marriage e...
|Dec '16
|Marcavage s Trick
|2
|Bali cop widow will 'never forgive' Connor
|Dec '16
|Paradiselosttocor...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC