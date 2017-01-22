Indonesian cleric faces sex scandal allegations

The leader of the hardline Islamic Defenders Front , Habib Rizieq, gestures after he leaves police headquarters following questioning in Jakarta, Indonesia January 23, 2017. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside JAKARTA: Indonesian hardliner group Islamic Defenders Front has vowed to take action against the party responsible for alleging that their leader Habib Rizieq had an extramarital affair.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.