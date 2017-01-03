Indonesia suspends military co-operat...

Indonesia suspends military co-operation with Australia

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Newsday

Army spokesman Maj Gen Wuryanto said the halt came into force in December and a broad range of activities were affected, including joint training. "All forms of co-operation with the Australian military, including joint training, have been temporarily withheld.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Newsday.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Khang Le of Vacaville opens watch, clock repair... (Feb '10) Dec 31 JustTheFacts 3
News Indonesian blasphemy saga: Islamic hardliner ac... Dec 27 JxT2017 7
News Misinformation abounds as fight over marriage e... Dec 25 Marcavage s Trick 2
News Bali cop widow will 'never forgive' Connor Dec 13 Paradiselosttocor... 1
News 14 surprising things you didn't know about Mala... Dec 12 Marie-Luise_J 2
News Medan/Semarang: Indonsia Polls: Hints of foul p... (Aug '14) Dec 7 Dyardian 2
News Indonesia savored its ties to Obama. Now it pre... Dec 6 Marie-Luise_J 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Super Bowl
  1. General Motors
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. South Korea
  4. North Korea
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,976 • Total comments across all topics: 277,598,856

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC