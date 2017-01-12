Indonesia seeks public's help to figh...

Indonesia seeks public's help to fight fake news ahead of polls

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Asian Correspondent

WITH the Jakarta gubernatorial election looming closer, Indonesia is stepping up its anti-hoax campaign with a nationwide initiative that will effectively turn the public into cyber sleuths and help the government weed out fake news on the Internet. According to Jakarta Post , apart from the highly-criticised practice of blocking sites deemed to contain harmful information, a special site has been set up to enable the public to report online hoaxes.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Asian Correspondent.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News ACEH (SUMATERA) VS JAVANESE....who will win? (Jan '12) Jan 9 IBU SOPIAN 143
News Pole dancers jam traffic at Taiwan politician's... Jan 7 TW_sugar_daddio 1
News Indonesian blasphemy saga: Islamic hardliner ac... Jan 6 Old Pom 7
News Khang Le of Vacaville opens watch, clock repair... (Feb '10) Dec 31 JustTheFacts 3
News Misinformation abounds as fight over marriage e... Dec 25 Marcavage s Trick 2
News Bali cop widow will 'never forgive' Connor Dec '16 Paradiselosttocor... 1
News 14 surprising things you didn't know about Mala... Dec '16 Marie-Luise_J 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. Michael Jackson
  2. Cuba
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,555 • Total comments across all topics: 277,920,271

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC