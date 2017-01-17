Indonesia holds IS-linked group depor...

Indonesia holds IS-linked group deported from Turkey

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: The Nation

Indonesian police have detained 17 people with suspected links to the Islamic State group after Turkey deported them due to concerns they wanted to enter Syria, an official said Monday. Hundreds of people from Indonesia, which has the world's biggest Muslim population, have flocked to join IS in the Middle East in recent years, stoking fears that radicals could launch attacks on home soil on their return.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Nation.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Tuguegarao City Cagayan Valley Philippines (May '08) 4 hr DFlip 79
News Pole dancers jam traffic at Taiwan politician's... Jan 18 TW_sugar_daddio 2
News ACEH (SUMATERA) VS JAVANESE....who will win? (Jan '12) Jan 9 IBU SOPIAN 143
News Indonesian blasphemy saga: Islamic hardliner ac... Jan 6 Old Pom 7
News Khang Le of Vacaville opens watch, clock repair... (Feb '10) Dec 31 JustTheFacts 3
News Misinformation abounds as fight over marriage e... Dec 25 Marcavage s Trick 2
News Bali cop widow will 'never forgive' Connor Dec '16 Paradiselosttocor... 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,496 • Total comments across all topics: 278,164,356

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC