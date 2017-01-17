Indonesia holds IS-linked group deported from Turkey
Indonesian police have detained 17 people with suspected links to the Islamic State group after Turkey deported them due to concerns they wanted to enter Syria, an official said Monday. Hundreds of people from Indonesia, which has the world's biggest Muslim population, have flocked to join IS in the Middle East in recent years, stoking fears that radicals could launch attacks on home soil on their return.
