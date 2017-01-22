Indonesia 'deeply regrets' US anti-Mu...

Indonesia 'deeply regrets' US anti-Muslim ban

Read more: Bangkok Post

While Indonesians are not affected, Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi said Sunday the Muslim-majority nation deeply regrets President Donald Trump's plans for "extreme vetting" of people from some Muslim countries entering the United States under new immigration orders. In a far-reaching order that caused chaos and confusion after it was signed late on Friday, Trump put a four-month hold on allowing refugees into the United States and temporarily barred travellers from Syria and six other Muslim-majority countries.

Chicago, IL

