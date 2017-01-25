In this Nov. 23, 2016 photo, a worker...

In this Nov. 23, 2016 photo, a worker sorts through the pepper by...

In this Nov. 23, 2016 photo, a worker sorts through the pepper by hand in Kampot, Cambodia. Lauded by celebrity chefs, exorbitantly priced, Cambodia's Kampot pepper is enjoying a renaissance, aided by special recognition and protection from the European Union in 2016.

