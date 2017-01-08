I hope to selfie with Ronaldo, says M...

I hope to selfie with Ronaldo, says Mohd Faiz

SEPANG: Puskas 2016 award finalist Mohd Faiz Subri intends to get a selfie with his idol Cristiano Ronaldo, if given a chance to meet up with the football star from Portugal. The 29-year-old Penang footballer also felt thrilled yet nervous to share the stage with other international football stars such as Lionel Messi of Argentina and Antoine Griezmann of France.

Chicago, IL

