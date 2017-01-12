HRW: Deteriorating Outlook for Human ...

HRW: Deteriorating Outlook for Human Rights in SE Asia

Read more: Voice of America

The Human Rights Watch annual report released Thursday says Southeast Asia was marked by a deterioration in human rights, with special concerns over Thailand, the Philippines and Cambodia. The rights report pointed to a tightening grip on media and communications by governments through cybercrime laws, sedition and further limits on freedom of speech.

Chicago, IL

