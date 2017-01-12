Hope for executed Kiwi's brother as war crimes inquiry ends after nearly 8 years
That day could now be one step closer as a war crimes investigation into a Khmer Rouge henchman wraps up after almost eight years. Former Khmer Rouge official Meas Muth was Cambodia's navy commander at the time of Hamill's abdudction, torture and execution.
