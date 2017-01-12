Hong Kong to release Singapore's seiz...

Hong Kong to release Singapore's seized troop carriers

12 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

Hong Kong is to release armored vehicles belonging to Singapore impounded in the Chinese-ruled city on their way home from military exercises in Taiwan, Singapore said on Tuesday. Hong Kong customs seized the troop carriers in November.

Chicago, IL

