Gunman shot dead Zamboanga gov't offi...

Gunman shot dead Zamboanga gov't official

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Sun-Star

A LONE unidentified gunman shot dead a City Government official around 7:40 a.m. Tuesday, January 31, along Tugung Street in the village of Marketsite, Isabela City, Basilan province. Superintendent Jerome Afuyog, Isabela City police chief, identified the victim as Faisal Sadalani, 40, from Guiwan, Zamboanga City.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sun-Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Tuguegarao City Cagayan Valley Philippines (May '08) Jan 22 DFlip 79
News Pole dancers jam traffic at Taiwan politician's... Jan 18 TW_sugar_daddio 2
News ACEH (SUMATERA) VS JAVANESE....who will win? (Jan '12) Jan 9 IBU SOPIAN 143
News Indonesian blasphemy saga: Islamic hardliner ac... Jan 6 Old Pom 7
News Khang Le of Vacaville opens watch, clock repair... (Feb '10) Dec 31 JustTheFacts 3
News Misinformation abounds as fight over marriage e... Dec '16 Marcavage s Trick 2
News Bali cop widow will 'never forgive' Connor Dec '16 Paradiselosttocor... 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Supreme Court
  4. American Idol
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. Death Penalty
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,556 • Total comments across all topics: 278,422,474

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC