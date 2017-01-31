Gunman shot dead Zamboanga gov't official
A LONE unidentified gunman shot dead a City Government official around 7:40 a.m. Tuesday, January 31, along Tugung Street in the village of Marketsite, Isabela City, Basilan province. Superintendent Jerome Afuyog, Isabela City police chief, identified the victim as Faisal Sadalani, 40, from Guiwan, Zamboanga City.
