Girl 'kidnapped BABIES to be raped and tortured on web stream sickos paid 8,000 a view'

Liezyl Margallo, 23, will face charges of sex crimes, exploitation, and human trafficking for her part in a twisted paedophile ring which sold videos and images of child abuse. She is accused of helping to lure and kidnap children to be abused as part of a gruesome online trade along with her live-in partner Peter Gerard Scully.

