Four more CNRP raise hand to declare assets
Khmer Power Party president Sourn Serey Ratha, one of the first political figures to publicly declare their assets with NGO Accountability Cambodia, speaks at a Phnom Penh press conference in 2016. Four more political figures - all commune councillors or members of the opposition Cambodia National Rescue Party - have agreed to having their assets published online via NGO Accountability Cambodia , which posted the data yesterday.
