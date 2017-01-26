Flu shot difficult for pregnant women...

Flu shot difficult for pregnant women to get

Health-care professionals are hesitant to administer the flu vaccine to pregnant women, despite the potential life-saving benefits, according to a UBC study. The study also shows that pregnant women who were eager to get vaccinated had difficulties because health professionals turned them away.

Chicago, IL

