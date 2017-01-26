Flu shot difficult for pregnant women to get
Health-care professionals are hesitant to administer the flu vaccine to pregnant women, despite the potential life-saving benefits, according to a UBC study. The study also shows that pregnant women who were eager to get vaccinated had difficulties because health professionals turned them away.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Penticton Herald.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tuguegarao City Cagayan Valley Philippines (May '08)
|Jan 22
|DFlip
|79
|Pole dancers jam traffic at Taiwan politician's...
|Jan 18
|TW_sugar_daddio
|2
|ACEH (SUMATERA) VS JAVANESE....who will win? (Jan '12)
|Jan 9
|IBU SOPIAN
|143
|Indonesian blasphemy saga: Islamic hardliner ac...
|Jan 6
|Old Pom
|7
|Khang Le of Vacaville opens watch, clock repair... (Feb '10)
|Dec 31
|JustTheFacts
|3
|Misinformation abounds as fight over marriage e...
|Dec '16
|Marcavage s Trick
|2
|Bali cop widow will 'never forgive' Connor
|Dec '16
|Paradiselosttocor...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC