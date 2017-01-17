Floods leave seven dead in the Philip...

Floods leave seven dead in the Philippines

Flash floods have left seven people dead in the southern Philippines after more than a month's worth of rain fell in just one day. Disaster relief agencies in the area said that thousands of people had to be evacuated from their homes on Monday.

Chicago, IL

