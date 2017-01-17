Floods continue to wreak havoc in lower South
Floods have continued to wreak havoc in parts of Pattani, Yala, Narathiwat and Phatthalung in the lower South, according to local media reports. Communities along Na Wang, Lang Wang and Kalapho roads in tambon Chabang Tiko and Rong Ang road in tambon Sabarang in Pattani Municipality were about 50 centimetres under water.
