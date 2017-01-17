Floods continue to wreak havoc in low...

Floods continue to wreak havoc in lower South

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Bangkok Post

Floods have continued to wreak havoc in parts of Pattani, Yala, Narathiwat and Phatthalung in the lower South, according to local media reports. Communities along Na Wang, Lang Wang and Kalapho roads in tambon Chabang Tiko and Rong Ang road in tambon Sabarang in Pattani Municipality were about 50 centimetres under water.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangkok Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Pole dancers jam traffic at Taiwan politician's... Jan 18 TW_sugar_daddio 2
News ACEH (SUMATERA) VS JAVANESE....who will win? (Jan '12) Jan 9 IBU SOPIAN 143
News Indonesian blasphemy saga: Islamic hardliner ac... Jan 6 Old Pom 7
News Khang Le of Vacaville opens watch, clock repair... (Feb '10) Dec 31 JustTheFacts 3
News Misinformation abounds as fight over marriage e... Dec 25 Marcavage s Trick 2
News Bali cop widow will 'never forgive' Connor Dec '16 Paradiselosttocor... 1
News 14 surprising things you didn't know about Mala... Dec '16 Marie-Luise_J 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,412 • Total comments across all topics: 278,150,339

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC