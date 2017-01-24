Fish trader dies in gun attack

Fish trader dies in gun attack

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Sun-Star

Police Regional Office-Zamboanga Peninsula Information Officer Rogelio Alabata said the incident occurred around 9:30 a.m. Monday at Purok Kayuhan in the village of Poblacion, Sirawai, Zamboanga del Norte. Alabata identified the victim as Latip Jumdani, 35, a resident of Recodo Village, Zamboanga City and temporarily residing in Poblacion, Sirawai.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sun-Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Tuguegarao City Cagayan Valley Philippines (May '08) Sun DFlip 79
News Pole dancers jam traffic at Taiwan politician's... Jan 18 TW_sugar_daddio 2
News ACEH (SUMATERA) VS JAVANESE....who will win? (Jan '12) Jan 9 IBU SOPIAN 143
News Indonesian blasphemy saga: Islamic hardliner ac... Jan 6 Old Pom 7
News Khang Le of Vacaville opens watch, clock repair... (Feb '10) Dec 31 JustTheFacts 3
News Misinformation abounds as fight over marriage e... Dec 25 Marcavage s Trick 2
News Bali cop widow will 'never forgive' Connor Dec '16 Paradiselosttocor... 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,691 • Total comments across all topics: 278,214,297

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC