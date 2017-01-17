Final suspect in deadly 2010 Kallang slashings arrested in Malaysia; handed over to Singapore police
A Sarawakian who had been on the run for over six years following his involvement in the 2010 deadly Kallang slashings has finally been arrested. Donny Meluda is the final member of a gang of four - that went on a robbery spree, severely injuring three victims and killing a fourth man - to be caught.
