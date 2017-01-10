Father Hopes Faiz Brings Glory To Mal...

Father Hopes Faiz Brings Glory To Malaysia At FIFA Puskas Award

Malaysian National News Agency

Subri Kadir, 64, showed a number of awards ever won by his son Faiz, 29, throughout the latter's career until nominated among three most beautiful goal scorer for the 2016 Puskas Award, organized by FIFA, last December By Ahmad Syabil Sultan Noordin Ahmad KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 7 -- Subri Kader hopes that Malaysians will continue to pray that his son, Mohd Faiz will be able to continue to bring glory to Malaysia by winning the FIFA Puskas Award for the most beautiful goal in the world. "Hopefully with the blessings of Allah, the prayers of supporters will be fulfilled," said Subri when contacted by Bernama today.

