Farmer finds two cases of grenades in B'bang

5 hrs ago Read more: Pnompenh Post

Two small cases containing 12 hand grenades were uncovered in Battambang province's Kors Kralor district by a farmer clearing his land on Sunday. According to a post on the military police's Facebook page, a farmer in Kors Kralor commune was clearing land when he unearthed two cases containing the hand grenades and reported his discovery to local authorities.

Chicago, IL

