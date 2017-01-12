Ethnic Rakhine MPs refuse to meet UN envoy probing Rohingya abuse
The ruling party in Myanmar's Rakhine state government said Friday it refused to meet a UN envoy who is probing allegations of horrific abuse of Rohingya Muslims by security forces in the region. Yanghee Lee, the UN special rapporteur on Myanmar, was expected to hold talks with members of the Arakan National Party in the state capital Sittwe, before travelling north to an area under military lockdown on Saturday.
