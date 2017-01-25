Eight Philippine fishermen shot dead at sea
Eight local fishermen have been found shot dead in their boat off the piracy-plagued southern Philippines, the military said Tuesday. The outrigger boat was attacked in the Moro Gulf off the Zamboanga peninsula on Mindanao island on Monday night, it said, citing an account by one of seven survivors.
