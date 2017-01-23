Eight killed as floods in Thailand spark chaos
Eight people have been killed and at least 120,000 households have been affected by the flooding across the south Thai authorities have warned of flash floods across the south as torrential rains lashed the region leaving at least eight people dead, delaying flights and disrupting holidays during peak tourist season. Nine provinces along Thailand's southern tail have been hit by unseasonable rains for nearly a week, with the resort islands of Samui and Phangan deluged, leaving thousands of tourists stranded or delayed.
Start the conversation, or Read more at RTE.ie.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Khang Le of Vacaville opens watch, clock repair... (Feb '10)
|Dec 31
|JustTheFacts
|3
|Indonesian blasphemy saga: Islamic hardliner ac...
|Dec 27
|JxT2017
|7
|Misinformation abounds as fight over marriage e...
|Dec 25
|Marcavage s Trick
|2
|Bali cop widow will 'never forgive' Connor
|Dec 13
|Paradiselosttocor...
|1
|14 surprising things you didn't know about Mala...
|Dec 12
|Marie-Luise_J
|2
|Medan/Semarang: Indonsia Polls: Hints of foul p... (Aug '14)
|Dec 7
|Dyardian
|2
|Indonesia savored its ties to Obama. Now it pre...
|Dec '16
|Marie-Luise_J
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC