Economic impact of Southern floods B15bn maximum
By Monday this makeshift walkway had been built across part of the Bang Pan-Khuan Sinchai road that was washed away by the flooding in tambon Sai Thong of Surat Thani's Chai Buri district. The private sector has estimated the cost of the severe flooding in the South at no more than 15 billion baht and having little effect on overall economic growth.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangkok Post.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pole dancers jam traffic at Taiwan politician's...
|Sat
|TW_sugar_daddio
|1
|Indonesian blasphemy saga: Islamic hardliner ac...
|Fri
|Old Pom
|7
|Khang Le of Vacaville opens watch, clock repair... (Feb '10)
|Dec 31
|JustTheFacts
|3
|Misinformation abounds as fight over marriage e...
|Dec 25
|Marcavage s Trick
|2
|Bali cop widow will 'never forgive' Connor
|Dec 13
|Paradiselosttocor...
|1
|14 surprising things you didn't know about Mala...
|Dec 12
|Marie-Luise_J
|2
|Medan/Semarang: Indonsia Polls: Hints of foul p... (Aug '14)
|Dec '16
|Dyardian
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC