Duterte orders troops to bomb militant kidnappers - and their hostages
Philippine president Rodrigo Duterte has ordered his troops to bomb extremists who flee with their captives in a bid to stop a wave of kidnappings at sea - calling the loss of civilian lives "collateral damage".
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Belfast Telegraph.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|ACEH (SUMATERA) VS JAVANESE....who will win? (Jan '12)
|Jan 9
|IBU SOPIAN
|143
|Pole dancers jam traffic at Taiwan politician's...
|Jan 7
|TW_sugar_daddio
|1
|Indonesian blasphemy saga: Islamic hardliner ac...
|Jan 6
|Old Pom
|7
|Khang Le of Vacaville opens watch, clock repair... (Feb '10)
|Dec 31
|JustTheFacts
|3
|Misinformation abounds as fight over marriage e...
|Dec 25
|Marcavage s Trick
|2
|Bali cop widow will 'never forgive' Connor
|Dec '16
|Paradiselosttocor...
|1
|14 surprising things you didn't know about Mala...
|Dec '16
|Marie-Luise_J
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC