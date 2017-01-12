Duterte orders troops to bomb militan...

Duterte orders troops to bomb militant kidnappers - and their hostages

6 hrs ago Read more: The Belfast Telegraph

Philippine president Rodrigo Duterte has ordered his troops to bomb extremists who flee with their captives in a bid to stop a wave of kidnappings at sea - calling the loss of civilian lives "collateral damage".

Chicago, IL

