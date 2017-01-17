Dhaka calls for urgent steps to find ...

Dhaka calls for urgent steps to find solution

Urging the OIC for a durable solution to the Rohingya crisis, Bangladesh yesterday demanded Myanmar bring back normalcy in Rakhine state immediately and take urgent steps for repatriation and rehabilitation of its Muslim minority people who took shelter in Bangladesh. Bangladesh also called for ensuring basic rights of Rakhine Muslims and return of refugees and displaced Rohingyas to their homeland as well as restoring their citizenship through necessary review of the existing exclusionary citizenship law.

