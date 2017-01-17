Dhaka calls for urgent steps to find solution
Urging the OIC for a durable solution to the Rohingya crisis, Bangladesh yesterday demanded Myanmar bring back normalcy in Rakhine state immediately and take urgent steps for repatriation and rehabilitation of its Muslim minority people who took shelter in Bangladesh. Bangladesh also called for ensuring basic rights of Rakhine Muslims and return of refugees and displaced Rohingyas to their homeland as well as restoring their citizenship through necessary review of the existing exclusionary citizenship law.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Star.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pole dancers jam traffic at Taiwan politician's...
|Wed
|TW_sugar_daddio
|2
|ACEH (SUMATERA) VS JAVANESE....who will win? (Jan '12)
|Jan 9
|IBU SOPIAN
|143
|Indonesian blasphemy saga: Islamic hardliner ac...
|Jan 6
|Old Pom
|7
|Khang Le of Vacaville opens watch, clock repair... (Feb '10)
|Dec 31
|JustTheFacts
|3
|Misinformation abounds as fight over marriage e...
|Dec 25
|Marcavage s Trick
|2
|Bali cop widow will 'never forgive' Connor
|Dec '16
|Paradiselosttocor...
|1
|14 surprising things you didn't know about Mala...
|Dec '16
|Marie-Luise_J
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC