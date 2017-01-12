Deminer killed in explosion

One employee of the British demining organisation Halo Trust died and another was injured after an antipersonnel mine exploded while they were working in Pailin province on Friday, the organisation confirmed. Loeung Reaksmey, 54, died immediately after a Russian-made PMN2 antipersonnel mine exploded as he and his assistant were attempting to remove it from the ground, said Keo Pov, a Cambodian Mine Action Centre official in Pailin province.

