CPP celebrate 38th anniversary of Khmer Rouge defeat
ROUGH CUT. NO REPORTER NARRATION. Thousands of Cambodian People's Party supporters and survivors of the Khmer Rouge "Killing Fields" marked 38 years on Saturday since the fall of Pol Pot's ultra-Maoist regime, which is blamed for the deaths of 1.7 million people.
