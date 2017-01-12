Chinese top Angkor Wat visitors last ...

Chinese top Angkor Wat visitors last year

12 hrs ago Read more: Bangkok Post

Most of the foreign tourists who visited the Unesco World Heritage-listed Angkor Archaeological Park last year hailed from China, the Angkor Institute said on Thursday. According to a report released by the institute, close to 670,000 Chinese tourists purchased tickets to enter the temple complex last year, followed by tourists from South Korea and the United States at 11% and 7% respectively, the Khmer Times reported on Thursday.

