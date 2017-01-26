Chevron, Honda aid flood victims
Chevron Thailand Exploration and Production recently donated 136,800 bottles of clean drinking water, worth more than Bt500,000, to 10 government agencies in Nakhon Si Thammarat province in order to assist flood victims in the vicinity of Chevron Aviation Base. The bottled water was distributed with support from the 41st Military Circle, Nakhon Si Thammarat province, which provided vehicles and manpower.
