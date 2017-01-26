Chevron, Honda aid flood victims

Chevron, Honda aid flood victims

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: The Nation

Chevron Thailand Exploration and Production recently donated 136,800 bottles of clean drinking water, worth more than Bt500,000, to 10 government agencies in Nakhon Si Thammarat province in order to assist flood victims in the vicinity of Chevron Aviation Base. The bottled water was distributed with support from the 41st Military Circle, Nakhon Si Thammarat province, which provided vehicles and manpower.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Nation.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Tuguegarao City Cagayan Valley Philippines (May '08) Jan 22 DFlip 79
News Pole dancers jam traffic at Taiwan politician's... Jan 18 TW_sugar_daddio 2
News ACEH (SUMATERA) VS JAVANESE....who will win? (Jan '12) Jan 9 IBU SOPIAN 143
News Indonesian blasphemy saga: Islamic hardliner ac... Jan 6 Old Pom 7
News Khang Le of Vacaville opens watch, clock repair... (Feb '10) Dec 31 JustTheFacts 3
News Misinformation abounds as fight over marriage e... Dec '16 Marcavage s Trick 2
News Bali cop widow will 'never forgive' Connor Dec '16 Paradiselosttocor... 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Mexico
  3. American Idol
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Iran
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Iraq
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,518 • Total comments across all topics: 278,373,544

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC