Capital punishment in PH won't blunt bid to save death row Pinoys'
MalacaA ang yesterday said it will continue working to save the life for the overseas Filipino workers in death row even if the death penalty in the country is restored. This came after the Catholic Bishops' Conference of the Philippines issued a statement asking the government to not push for the restoration of capital punishment because the country will not have the moral ascendancy to fight for Filipinos in death row overseas.
