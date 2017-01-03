Canals overflow in flood-hit Nakhon S...

Canals overflow in flood-hit Nakhon Si Thammarat

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: Bangkok Post

This pulley bridge with a basket to carry people and supplies was erected across a flooded canal after the bridge was washed away in Nop Phi Tam district of Nakhon Si Thammarat on Thursday afternoon. Steady overnight rain caused all main canals to overflow in Nakhon Si Thammarat province, with many important installations flooded on Friday morning and major roads under water.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangkok Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Khang Le of Vacaville opens watch, clock repair... (Feb '10) Dec 31 JustTheFacts 3
News Indonesian blasphemy saga: Islamic hardliner ac... Dec 27 JxT2017 7
News Misinformation abounds as fight over marriage e... Dec 25 Marcavage s Trick 2
News Bali cop widow will 'never forgive' Connor Dec 13 Paradiselosttocor... 1
News 14 surprising things you didn't know about Mala... Dec 12 Marie-Luise_J 2
News Medan/Semarang: Indonsia Polls: Hints of foul p... (Aug '14) Dec 7 Dyardian 2
News Indonesia savored its ties to Obama. Now it pre... Dec '16 Marie-Luise_J 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Toyota
  4. South Korea
  5. Health Care
  1. Syria
  2. Wikileaks
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,557 • Total comments across all topics: 277,650,069

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC