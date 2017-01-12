Cambodia suspends annual military dri...

Cambodia suspends annual military drill with United States

PHNOM PENH: Cambodia has suspended joint military exercises with the United States this year that were due to have been held for the eighth year in a row, a defence ministry spokesman said on Monday. Cambodia was too busy preparing for local elections in June to be able to take part in the Angkor Sentinel exercises, Chhum Socheat said.

