Be vigilant to ensure no interference...

Be vigilant to ensure no interference in Malaysia's next general election

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Malaysia News

Malaysians more than ever need to watch out for any signs of external interference aimed at putting someone scary in power, writes Wandering Malaysian . So it turns out the Russians allegedly influenced American voters to elect the orange-haired guy to be their president? The Russians are also allegedly overtly influencing the French presidential elections by funding Marine Le Pen, the apparently rather sinister far right politician.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Malaysia News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News ACEH (SUMATERA) VS JAVANESE....who will win? (Jan '12) Jan 9 IBU SOPIAN 143
News Pole dancers jam traffic at Taiwan politician's... Jan 7 TW_sugar_daddio 1
News Indonesian blasphemy saga: Islamic hardliner ac... Jan 6 Old Pom 7
News Khang Le of Vacaville opens watch, clock repair... (Feb '10) Dec 31 JustTheFacts 3
News Misinformation abounds as fight over marriage e... Dec 25 Marcavage s Trick 2
News Bali cop widow will 'never forgive' Connor Dec '16 Paradiselosttocor... 1
News 14 surprising things you didn't know about Mala... Dec '16 Marie-Luise_J 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. Michael Jackson
  2. Cuba
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,555 • Total comments across all topics: 277,920,280

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC